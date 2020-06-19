BOC seizes P1.1 million worth of illegal drugs declared as artwork

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has seized P1.1 million worth of illegal drugs from the Port of Clark.

In a statement, the BOC said the 966 grams of marijuana were discovered after a physical examination of the shipment declared as “art-work fine” on June 9.

The shipment, which had come from the US, was subjected to a strict profiling of documents and x-ray examination, and to K9 sniffing which indicated the presence of illegal drugs.

The BOC said the illegal drugs were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Warrants of seizure and detention were issued by District Collector Ruby Alameda against for violation of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act in relation to Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“The Port of Clark remains vigilant in protecting the country’s borders in support of BOC Commissioner Rey Guerrero’s commitment to support the Duterte Administration’s war on drugs,” the BOC said.