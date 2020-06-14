BOC: 1.5 tons of illegally imported meds, beauty products destroyed

(Eagle News)–The government has destroyed 1.5 tons of illegally imported beauty products and medicines, the Bureau of Customs said over the weekend.

According to the BOC, Customs-Ninoy Aquino International Airport seized the products on June 11 in Trece Martires, Cavite also for not having the necessary permits and clearances from the Food and Drug Administration.

Under FDA Advisory No. 2017-289, the use and distribution of these particular beauty products which were found to contain toxic mercury levels beyond the limit set by the agency are strictly prohibited.

“The harmful beauty products were burned and disposed of using the Thermal Decomposer (Pyrolysis) of Integrated Waste Management Inc. (IWMI),” the BOC said.

So far, the BOC said 17.1 tons of seized and abandoned imported goods were destroyed by the BOC-NAIA.

These include 2 tons of unsafe medicines and meat products on May 22, 8.7 tons of hazardous goods on May 29, and 4.9 tons of expired medicines, cosmetic on June 5, the BOC said.