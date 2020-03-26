Binangonan, Rizal confirms first COVID-19 case

(Eagle News) — The municipality of Binangonan in Rizal has confirmed its first coronavirus disease 2019 case.

In a statement, Binangonan Mayor Cesar Ynares said the first case was a 44-year-old female and a resident of St. Monique Subdivision in Barangay Pantok.

She has a history of travel to Zamboanga City and Davao City.

The patient is confined in a private hospital and is now in stable condition, Ynares said.

Ynares said a disinfection of the area where the patient lives is ongoing.

He said the residents of the subdivision where the patient lives are also under strict monitoring.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 600 COVID-19 cases.