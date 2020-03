(Eagle News) — Biñan, Laguna on Tuesday, March 24, confirmed its second coronavirus disease 2019 case.

In a Facebook post, Biñan’s public information office said the second case was a 42-year-old female resident of Barangay Canlalay.

She had no known history of travel, and began experiencing symptoms on March 8.

She was confirmed to have the virus on March 24.

Biñan said the patient was currently admitted.

The Philippines has over 500 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far.