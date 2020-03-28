Bicol confirms three COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) – The local health office of Bicol confirmed on Friday, March 27, that it has three cases of COVID-19 in the province.

In a statement, the Department of Health Center for Health Development (DOH CHD)-Bicol said two of the cases were admitted at the Bicol Regional and Training Hospital (BRTH) while one case is at the Bicol Medical Center (BMC).

“PH 765 is a 50-year old male while PH 766 is a 53-year old male both admitted at the BRTH. PH763 is a 48-year old female admitted at the BMC. No other details have been provided”, the statement said.

DOH CHD – Bicol is currently coordinating with local government units for contact tracing of those who were exposed to the three patients.

It also called on the public to stay home and practice precautionary measures so as to prevent further spread of the disease.

“Likewise, please refrain from spreading unverified information to avoid panic and fear”, the statement added.