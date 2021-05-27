Bgy exec in Norzagaray super spreader directed collection of P20 entrance fee/person – Año, PNP

(Eagle News) — The barangay captain in Norzagaray, Bulacan himself authorized the collection of P20 for each person who wanted to take a dip and enter the famous Bakas River where thousands have trooped amid a ban on mass gatherings and congregations.

This was according to the Philippine National Police Regional Office 3 in Central Luzon, and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

DILG Secretary Eduardo Año said that the PNP is currently investigating the matter. So far, 75 had been given tickets for violating the minimum health protocols. The barangay captain, Marcial Lucas, will be charged.

The PNP said there was an “overwhelming” number of visitors, either taking a dip in the river or congregating in cottages, when they went to the area on May 23, Saturday, after receiving reports about the super spreader event. The PNP’s initial probe also revealed that it was the barangay captain himself, Lucas, who had directed the collection of entrance fees of P20 per person. Lucas allegedly authorized the collection of P20 entrance fee at the three gates of Bakas River.

“Kakasuhan natin ang barangay captain na siya pa ang nagsabi na maningil ng P20 bawat taong pupunta doon sa Bakas river,” the DILG chief Año said in the interview with Balitalakayan on NET 25 Thursday, May 27.

He said that the hot weather should not be a reason for people to ignore health protocols.

The COVID-19 restrictions that were first put in place in March last year which created a pandemic fatigue plus the very hot summer this year were contributory factors that could have prompted people to seek such activities, as swimming.

-Bgy. officials to face criminal charges-

According to the PNP Region 3, the barangay officials in Bgy. Matictic are now facing criminal charges for violating the protocols of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

“A large number of people violated the IATF regulations and local ordinances at Bakas River, Brgy. Matictic, Norzagaray, Bulacan on May 23, ” said Police Regional Office 3 Director PBGen. Valeriano De Leon.

Police Col. Lawrence Cajipe, Bulacan police provincial director, said that the Norzagaray municipal police station (MPS) “received information regarding mass gathering at Bakas River.”

“Upon verification an overwhelming number of people was swimming along the river stretching 4-7 kilometers while others were occupying bamboo cottages,” he said.

“Joint personnel of Norzagaray MPS and 2nd PMFC with the help of HON. ALFREDO G GERMAR, Mayor, Municipality of Norzagaray advised the crowd to stop all activities and vacate the vicinity,” the PNP Regional Office 3 said in a Facebook post.

“Initial investigation revealed that three (3) entrances going to Bakas river were erected by Barangay under the guidance and clearance of Brgy Chairman, Marcial Lucas of Brgy. Matictic, Norzagaray, Bulacan with a Php20.00 fee per head. Norzagaray MPS invited all persons involved in the facilitation of the above-mentioned event for proper disposition,” it added.

Bulacan is one of the areas under the “General Community Quarantine with heightened restrictions” protocol, along with Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

-Arrest order-

On Wednesday night, May 26, ordered the PNP to arrest barangay captains where super spreader events will be found starting that night.

“Kayong mga barangay captain, remember, beginning tonight, ‘pag mayroon pa, the police are put on notice that they are supposed to arrest. It’s a valid one. Huwag kayong matakot na mag-aresto ng barangay captain<” Duterte said.

“There is a law which says, the captain must — barangay captain being a person in authority must enforce the law within his jurisdiction,” he said.

(Eagle News Service)