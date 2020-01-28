BFAR: Seven areas test positive for paralytic shellfish poison

(Eagle News) — Seven areas have tested positive for paralytic shellfish poison, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources said.

In a latest bulletin, BFAR warned all types of shellfish and alamang from the Puerto Princesa Bay, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan; coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Irong-Irong and Silanga bays in Western Samar; Cancabato Bay, Tacloban City in Leyte; and Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur are not safe for human consumption.

It said the coastal waters of Bataan, including Mariveles, Limay, Orion, Pilar, Balanga, Hermosa, Orani, Abucay and Samal; San Pedro Bay in Western Samar; and Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar were now free of toxic red tide.

According to the Department of Health, if seafood with paralytic shellfish poison is ingested, the following symptoms will manifest: the numbing of the mouth area or the face, dizziness, pricking sensation or paralysis of hands and feet, body weakness, rapid pulse beat, difficulty in talking, swallowing or breathing, headaches, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea.

The DOH said the worst cases include a paralysis of the muscles used for breathing that can lead to suffocation and death.