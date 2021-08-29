BFAR: Nine areas positive for toxic red tide

(Eagle News) — Nine areas have tested positive for paralytic shellfish poison or toxic red tide beyond the regulatory limit.

According to Shellfish Bulletin No. 25 series of 2021 issued by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, these areas are the following:

Milagros in Masbate

coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol

San Pedro Bay in Western Samar; coastal waters of Biliran Islands

Carigara Bay in Leyte; Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar

Dumanquilas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur

Murcielagos Bay in Zamboanga del Norte

Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

“All types of shellfish and Acetes sp. or alamang gathered from the areas shown above are NOT SAFE for human consumption,” BFAR said.

Meanwhile, fish, squids shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption “provided they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking,” BFAR added.

People can become sick from eating shellfish contaminated with Paralytic Shellfish Poison.

The biotoxin affects the nervous system and paralyzes muscles.