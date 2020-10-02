Batanes confirms second COVID-19 case

(Eagle News)–Batanes has confirmed its second COVID-19 case.

In an advisory, the Batanes provincial government said the second case, like the first one, was asymptomatic.

The provincial government said the two cases were in stable condition but were “under strict isolation for continuous observation and management.”

Meanwhile, specimens of the 18 close contacts of the second case have been sent today to Tuguegarao City for swab testing.

All of the individuals are already under strict quarantine and continuous observation, the provincial government said.

The swab tests of all 86 first and second generation contacts of the first confirmed COVID-19 cases turned out negative.