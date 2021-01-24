Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City on lockdown on Sundays

(Eagle News) — Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City is under lockdown on Sundays following a surge of COVID-19 cases there.

Under Resolution No. 21-011 and Resolution No. 21-012, residents are prohibited from going out of their homes on those days starting today, Jan. 24 “until such time that the resolution will be lifted” and the notice released and circulated.

Only authorized persons outside of residences and those with emergencies are allowed outside.

Individuals who need to purchase basic necessities will also be allowed to leave.

Business establishments were also requested not to do business on Sundays.

Exempted are pharmacies and drug stores.

Public transportation will remain operational.

Cebu City is under a modified general community quarantine until Jan. 31.