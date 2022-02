(Eagle News) — Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has tested positive for COVID-19 anew.

Magalong himself made the revelation in a radio interview on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

According to Magalong, he was so far experiencing mild symptoms and was so far on the fourth day of his home isolation.

Magalong has received his booster shot against COVID-19.

This is the second time the Baguio mayor has contracted the virus.

In April last year, he also tested positive for COVID-19.