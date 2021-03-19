Authorities seize P3.3 million worth of smuggled gasoline in Tawi-Tawi; 10 arrested

(Eagle News) — Maritime police seized P3.3 million worth of smuggled gasoline on Thursday, March 18, and arrested 10 people it said were behind the crime.

In a statement, the Philippine National Police said Saldi Sali, 29; Kads Abdulmajid, 37; Tanong Sali, 28; Asri Tuwad, 32; Pepe Mdyusof, 25; Totoh Poteh Abdulgafur, 38; Raki Idris, 30; Moktaden Daud, 37; Toy Iya, 39; and Puwa Idris were nabbed by members of the PNP Maritime Group in Barangay Parang Pantay, Languyan, Tawi-Tawi.

The PNP said they were arrested after the authorities found 400 drums full of gasoline with no pertinent documents on board the yellow motorboat the suspects were riding.

The authorities had boarded the motorboat after a brief chase that ensued when the motorboat sped away after seeing the policemen patrolling near the seashore near Barangay Parang Pantay, languyan,

The suspects are facing charges, and the confiscated items are set to be turned over to the Bureau of Customs.