Authorities inaugurate Puerto Princesa cruise port

Groundbreaking ceremony for Coron-Culion Bridge also held

(Eagle News) — Authorities inaugurated the Puerto Princesa cruise port on Saturday, March 6.

The DOTr said Transportation Secretary Art Tugade, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Mark Villar also attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Coron-Culion Bridge.

Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron said the cruise port and new facilities would have a huge impact in the tourism of the city.

Tugade said that the projects were part of the administration’s Build, Build, Build program to “make the Filipino life comfortable and convenient.”

He noted that in Palawan alone, the DOTr and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) have 17 seaport projects and nine airport projects.

“Marami po tayong infrastructure projects na gagawin para maging masigla uli ang ekonomiya,” Villar added.