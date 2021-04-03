Authorities foiled Communist bombing plan in Agusan del Norte, PNP says

(Eagle News) — Authorities on Wednesday, March 31, foiled a Communist bombing plan in Agusan del Norte, the Philippine National Police said on Friday night.

According to the PNP, joint police and military personnel at a checkpoint intercepted two motorcycles loaded with explosives for the New People’s Army in Barangay Poblacion 2, Santiago town, based on a tip by concerned citizens.

The PNP said the motorcycles driven by Darnel B. Jaudian, 24; and Raymund M. Tanghal, 24; both residents of Barangay Telesfora, Tubay were, in particular, loaded with 15 meters of detonating cord, one pipe bomb-type Improvised Explosive Device, two magazines for a 5.56 mm loaded with live ammunition, and 33 rounds of caliber 5.56 live ammunition.

The PNP said there were also assorted goods and food supplies.

According to the PNP, based on a probe, the items were supposed to be delivered to the members of the NPA’s Guerrilla Front (GF)16, Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee under the command of Rolando Leyson, Jr.

“The confiscated items are supplies for the 52nd NPA anniversary celebration on March 29 but were delayed due to tightened security measures and law enforcement operations regionwide,” Caraga PNP Director Police Brigadier General Romeo Caramat said in his report.

The arrested suspects were brought to the Santiago Municipal Police Station and are facing charges.