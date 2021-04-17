Authorities destroy P8.6 million worth of marijuana in Kalinga

(Eagle News) — Authorities destroyed P8.6 million worth of marijuana in Kalinga.

According to the Philippine National Police, the PNP and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency destroyed the 43,000 fully-grown marijuana plants and 400 grams of cannabis products in four plantation sites in Kalinga in a three-day marijuana eradication operation from April 12 to 14.

The PNP said the plantation sites were located in four plantation sites in Barangay Ngibat, Tinglayan.

The breakdown of the destroyed illegal drugs is as follows:

Plantation Number 1: 5,000 fully-grown marijuana plants on an estimated land area of 500 sqm in Plantation Number 1 with an estimated value of P1 million and 400 grams of marijuana dried leaves with an estimated value of P48,000.00

Plantation Number 2: 10,000 fully-grown marijuana plants on an estimated land area of 1,000 sqm with an estimated value of P2,000,000.00

Plantation Number 3: 8,000 fully-grown marijuana plants on an estimated land area of 800 sqm with an estimated value of P1,600,000.00,

Plantation Number 4: 20,000 fully-grown marijuana plants on an estimated land area of 2,000 sqm at with an estimated value of P4,000,000.00

“We will continue with the marijuana eradication operations nationwide with the aim of totally ending the illegal cultivation and sale of this plant. Likewise, appropriate court charges awaits against identified weed cultivators,” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.