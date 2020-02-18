At least 15 hectares affected by raging bushfire in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines (Eagle News) – The raging bushfire in the eastern part of Zamboanga City has now affected almost 15 hectares, particularly in barangay Muti.

The bushfire started Monday noon, Feb. 17, and continues to spread to dry grasslands because of the strong winds, according to the barangay captain of Bgy. Muti, Henry Aring.

He said that three families own the grasslands razed by the fire in the barangay.

Because of the bushfire, travel in the area has been affected as people had been stranded for more than an hour for fear that the fire would reach the highway in Bgy. Muti.

Officials are closely monitoring the situation and making sure that the bushfires would not spread to larger areas amid the dry weather.

(Based on a report by Ely Dumaboc, Eagle News Service correspondent in Zamboanga City)