Around P6 million worth of marijuana seized in Benguet: PNP

(Eagle News) — Around P6 million worth of marijuana was seized in Kapangan, Benguet recently, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP identified those arrested by police manning a checkpoint as Marry Ann Felipe Del Rosario, Simiano Tadina Patingan, and Jun Comot Colera.

The police said they had flagged down the Mitsubishi Montero the suspects were using to inspect the vehicle when they saw the suspected marijuana inside.

A police officer, the PNP said, also noticed that Colera had a gun tucked in his waist.

The suspects will be charged for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the PNP said.

Colera, meanwhile, the PNP said, will also be slapped for violation of the Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“Kung hindi sa masusing pagbabantay at pagiging alerto ng ating kapulisan, marahil ay nakalusot na naman itong mga suspek na ito at naidala itong marijuana sa plano nilang pagdalhan,” PNP Chief Guillermo Eleazar said.

He ordered the police to conduct a follow-up operation to determine the source of the illegal drugs.