Army soldiers help stranded UPLB students to return to their home provinces

(Eagle News) — Stranded students of the University of the Philippines Los Baños were finally able to go home, thanks to the efforts of army soldiers.

The students had been staying at UPLB since the Luzon lockdown in March. On Friday, through the efforts of the army soldiers, including the 703rd Infantry Battalion Agila Brigade and the 7th Infantry (KAUGNAY) Division, they were finally brought home.

The students sought the help of the authorities under the Philippine government’s “Hatid Estudyante” program.

“An army bus fetched the iskolars ng bayan” and were transported to their respective municipalities, according to a statetment from the 703rd IB.

“Army troops assigned to fulfill the task included 703rd Infantry (AGILA) Brigade which has supervision over the whole of Region lll and Alfonso Castaneda town in Nueva Vizcaya, the Civil Military Operations Battalion, 48th Infantry (GUARDIANS) Battalion, 84th Infantry (VICTORIOUS) Battalion and 91st Infantry (SINAGTALA) Battalion,” an army statement said.

Eleven of the students returned home to Aurora province, two were brought home to Bulacan, while one was brought home to Nueva Ecija, all through the efforts of the army soldiers.

They all have health certificates that showed that they are free from coronavirus, officials said.

“Accordingly, all concerned secured necessary health certificates prior to their travel back to their provinces. All due coordination with the respective local government units (LGU) was also done to ensure that the students as well as their loved ones be COVID 19 free under the guidance of their rural health units,” the 703rd IB and the 7th ID said in a Facebook post.

They and their families were thankful that they were finally brought home after two months of being stranded at UPLB.

-PHL Army ready to help-

“The foregoing is evident of the fact that the Philippine Army is always ready to provide assistance to all. We believe that families should be together in this time of crisis and re-uniting these stranded students with their families is just one step for us to HEAL As One. As we fulfill our military mandated tasks, we are also open to any and all other additional responsibilities,” said Col. Andrew Costelo,of the Philippine Army’s 703rd BDE.

“We trained hard so as to enhance our capabilities and enable the flow of assistance whenever there will be a need. The undertaking is symbolic also of our commitment to serve the youth, dubbed as next in line. Seeing the smiles of all family members during their reunion is an inspiration for us to continue our duties. It is important to us to learn that we could be of service to all anytime,” he added.

Meanwhile, MGen. Alfredo Rosario Jr., AFP, Commander of the 7th ID said the Philippine Army is committed to serve the people.

“Parallel to our commitment to serve the people and secure the land, rest assured that anyone in need is welcome to ask for our help. The pandemic caused gargantuan responsibilities and hardships but the Filipino people successfully showed resilience. The undertaking is to remind all of us that as we combat and win against the pandemic no one shall be left behind,” he said.

(Eagle News Service)