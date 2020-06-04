Army says gov’t troops clashed with NPA in Surigao del Norte; ammo, other items seized

(Eagle News)–Government troops clashed with New People’s Army terrorists in Surigao del Norte on Wednesday, June 3, the Philippine Army said on Thursday, June 4.

In a statement, the Philippine Army said the members of the 30th Infantry “Python” Battalion and around 15 terrorists exchanged fire for about 45 minutes in Alegria, but the terrorists withdrew, leaving behind ammunition and guns.

Seized were an M16 rifle, five rounds of a cal. 50 rifle, 16 rounds of M203 ammunition, an AK47 magazine, an M14 magazine, two Anti-Personnel Mines (APM), subversive documents, communication devices, and eight backpacks, the Army said.

President Rodrigo Duterte has urged government security troops to continue the fight against the NPA, which the government has accused of attacking soldiers in Rizal in March who were only doing community work.

The Palace had said the attack took place even when a truce was in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NPA has denied the allegations.