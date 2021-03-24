Army captain, corporal nabbed for gun-running: PNP

(Eagle News) — Authorities arrested on Tuesday, March 23, one Army captain and a corporal in Zamboanga City for gun-running, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP identified the suspects as Capt. Christopher Galvez Eslava, 41; and Corporal Ryan Laure Larot, 35.

Both personnel of the Regional Community Defense Group-9, Army Reserve Command were arrested in an entrapment operation launched jointly with the Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Purok Gemelina, Sanito Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Confiscated from the suspects were one cal 5.56 M4 Carbine, two 9 mm pistols, one rifle grenade, three 40 mm grenades, among others, and P1.2 million in boodle money.

“This accomplishment is also a clear message to all, civilian or law enforcers that there will be no safe haven for their illegal activities,” PNP officer-in-charge Guillermo Eleazar said.