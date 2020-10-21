Army achieves gains with surrender of NPA couple, recovers arms cache in Zambo del Norte

(Eagle News) – The Philippine Army recovered high-powered firearms, including five AK-47 assault rifles and magazines, from a lair of the New People’s Army in Godod, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Philippine Army’s 97th Infantry Battalion (IB) recently recovered the high-powered firearms and ammunition following the surrender of an NPA couple identified only as alias Garry and Grace who provided the location of the arms cache of the NPA.

The recovered firearms and ammunition from Sitio Makinaryas in Bgy. Bunawan of Godod town were buried by NPA members amid the alleged dwindling number as more rebels were reportedly surrendering to the government.

The Philippine army’s intensified campaign against the NPA rebels and implementation of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) were also taking its toll on the NPA rebels in the area, officials said.

First Infantry “Tabak” Division Commander, Major Gen. Generoso Ponio, said that the Philippine Army and its stakeholders, including those from the local communities, will further intensify its efforts to convince more NPA rebels to surrender to the government, so they could live normally together with their families.

