American fugitive nabbed in Tarlac, Immigration bureau says

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Immigration said it has arrested an American national long wanted in his country for a string of felony cases.

Immigration chief Jaime Morente identified the fugitive as 40-year-old John Dalton Daclan.

He said Daclan was the subject of three arrest warrants issued by the Orange County Superior Court in California on June 21, 2010.

The bureau said according to reports, Daclan had been charged before the court for unauthorized use of identification, grand theft, forgery, burglary, display of false identification, fraud, battery and receiving stolen property in violation of California’s penal code.

Morente said Daclan was arrested in Barangay San Juan, Moncada, Tarlac by members of the BI’s fugitive search unit upon the request of US authorities.

The bureau commissioner said the American will also be deported for overstaying and being undocumented after the US State Department cancelled his US passport.