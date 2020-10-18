Alert level 1 still raised over Kanlaon as PHIVOLCS monitors 10 volcanic quakes, sulfur dioxide and steam emissions

(Eagle News)–Ten volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

Also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the white steam-laden plumes that rose 400 meters was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 656 tons on October 13.

A slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since June 2020, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, Kanlaon “is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) remains strictly prohibited.

Civil aviation authorities were told to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.