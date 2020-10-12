Alert level 1 still in place over Kanlaon as PHIVOLCS monitors 7 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions in 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said steam and sulfur dioxide emissions were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 500 meters before drifting northeast was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission, on the other hand, was measured at an average of 1,236 tons on October 1.

A slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since June 2020, and an inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reiterated that at alert level 1, Kanlaon was “at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

Local government units and the public were reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities were also told to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit as “ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.”

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.