Air Force helicopter helps transport food assistance to far-flung bgys in Benguet

(Eagle News) — A Philippine Air Force helicopter helped in transporting food supplies to far-flung barangays in Benguet.

Residents in the far-flung barangays of Kibungan, particularly in barangays Badeo and Tacadang, appreciated the effort of the provincial government of Benguet in reaching them amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this report by Eagle News Service correspondent Freddie Rulloda, the soldiers from the Philippine Air Force started preparations at dawn and loaded almost a thousand bags of relief goods and sacks of rice for the far-flung barangays.

Officials in the barangays reached by the PAF said that they had almost lost hope before the soldiers arrived that they could get relief and other assistance because it was hard to reach their place.

They thanked the Benguet provincial office and the Air Force men for their efforts.

(Eagle News Service)