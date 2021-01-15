AFP to dismissed policemen in Jolo shooting incident: Surrender

(Eagle News) — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Friday, Jan. 15, called on the dismissed policemen tagged in the killings of four military personnel in Jolo last year to surrender.

AFP spokesperson Major General Edgard Arevalo made the call following the issuance by a Jolo, Sulu court of arrest warrants against the nine former policemen who were charged in connection with the deaths of Major Marvin Indamog, Captain Irwin Managuelod, Sergeant Eric Velasco, and Corporal Abdal Asula on June 29, 2020.

The four military personnel were on a mission to track down terrorists when they were killed, the authorities said.

A police report had said the policemen then shot at the four individuals–who were on their way to the police station for verification of their identities–after the four tried to escape and pointed a gun at the police.

The Philippine Army denied this, and said what happened was “murder.”

“We urge the respondent police personnel to surrender—else the AFP, the Philippine National Police, and other government agencies will vigorously search, find, and deliver them to court without delay to face trial for multiple murder,” Arevalo said.

He welcomed the issuance of the arrest warrants, noting that “the arrest and subsequent detention of the suspects are without bail indicating that the court considers that the evidence of their guilt is strong.”

Earlier, PNP chief Debold Sinas said the former policemen were turned over to their families absent warrants of arrest against them following their dismissal from the service.