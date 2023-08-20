AFP asks China Coast Guard to “behave” amid another Ayungin Shoal resupply mission

(Eagle News)–The Armed Forces of the Philippines has asked the China Coast Guard to cooperate and not interfere with another resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed in the BRP Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal.

Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, said the resupply mission is “to maintain the country’s presence in the Ayungin Shoal and to exercise its sovereign rights and jurisdiction based on international law to ensure regional peace and stability.”

“Let me add also that we have a special message to the China Coast Guard for them to behave. They should not do any action that will endanger people’s lives. For all the consequences that the singular acts will cause, the blame will be on them and on the authorities above them, so they should behave,” he said.

He called on “all relevant parties to abide by (their) obligations under international law and respect the Philippines’ sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its maritime source.”

“As we continue to pursue this humanitarian undertaking and defend our rights [in] our maritime shoals, we also affirm our support for the peaceful settlement of disputes,” he added.

On August 5, the CCG fired water cannons at a Philippine Coast Guard vessel escorting boats going to Ayungin Shoal to deliver supplies to Filipino troops.

The move was condemned by the AFP and the PCG, and by countries such as The United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.