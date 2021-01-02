Admin raps to be filed vs graduating PNPA cadet who allegedly mauled fellow cadet on New Year’s eve

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas has ordered the filing of administrative charges against a graduating cadet of the Philippine National Police Academy who allegedly mauled a fellow senior cadet on New Year’s eve.

In a statement, the PNP said Sinas ordered the charges against Cadet 1st Class Denvert Dulansi, after he was found to have mauled Cadet 1st Class Joab Mar Nacnas based on a probe conducted by Police Captain Manzano, tactical officer, at 11 p.m. of December 31, 2020 at the roofdeck of a school building in Camp Castañeda, Silang, Cavite.

Nacnas had earlier cautioned Dulansi and two other cadets, identified only as Cadet 1st Class Guminigin and Cadet 1st Class Tudlong, when he found the three drinking alcoholic beverage.

Nacnas was rushed by a PNPA ambulance to the nearby Qualimed Hospital for treatment.

Sinas also directed the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development (DHRDD) to place all cadets involved the incident under restriction while termination and dismissal proceedings are underway by the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management.

“The PNP has no tolerance for wrong doings of erring personnel, and will never tolerate any misconduct, abuse or breach of discipline,” Sinas said.