Actress Iza Calzado tests positive for COVID-19; but her condition is improving, says manager

(Eagle News) – Philippine Actress Iza Calzado, who was earlier confined for pneumonia, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, her manager confirmed today, Satuday, March 28.

In a Facebook post, Noel Ferrer, the actress’ manager, said “Iza Calzado received her results yesterday that she tested positive for CoVid. She is recovering as she was aggressively treated for pneumonia and the virus. She can actually breath now without any oxygen assistance.”

Calzado will be tested again to check if she is already negative of the virus. Her husband, as well as other individuals who have interacted with her, have not showed any symptoms, Ferrer said in his post.

“She doesn’t know where she contracted the virus from,” the manager’s post added.

Last week, Calzado announced via Facebook that she had been hospitalized for pneumonia, and had taken the test to check if she is positive for COVID-19.

“It’s been a challenging time for me but it cannot compare to the frontliners who have cared for me and to whom I am so grateful. My heart goes out to everyone in these trying times, especially those who risk their lives every day to care for their loved ones,” she said earlier in her Facebook page.

“I am hoping you all can join me in prayer for those who are currently sick and their loved ones, for every person struggling to cope in these tough times. And most especially, for the medical workers who are doing their best despite the hurdles,” she said.

“I count this time as an opportunity to be kind. To be a source of love and light. With the grace of God, i can fight this and we all fight this together,” she added.