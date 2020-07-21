Actor Michael V says he is COVID-19 positive, asks public to heed gov’t protocols

(Eagle News) — Philippine actor Michael V, known for his character “Bitoy” and various impersonations of popular personalities, said that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The comedian said that his COVID-19 test results released on Saturday, July 18.

He said that he had experienced flu-like symptoms and lost his sense of smell, but did not experience high fever. He then had a swab test for COVID-19 a few days later after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. He said he had isolated himself early on, after he had suspected that he had contracted the virus.

Michael V documented his experience in his Youtube channel Michael V #Bitoy Story, particularly in his update, #BitoyStory 29: “Positive”.

The actor said that he had been very strict in following social distancing protocols, and hygiene measures.

“I feel bad. Hopefully, will get through this, and hopefully everything will be okay. I appreciate your prayers,” he said on July 14, Day 4 after experiencing his symptoms.

His wife also took a swab test for COVID-19, along with him, the next day, July 15.

-Best to heed gov’t protocols, says actor-

“Hindi biro itong mga nangyayari na ‘to. I just wish na hindi nyo isantabi lang, hindi ninyo balewalain yung mga nararamdaman nyo. Sundin pa rin natin yung protocols, yung social distancing, yung pagsuot ng PPE. And as much as possible kung kaya nyo, sa bahay na lang kayo.. Huwag na lang kayong lumabas,” he said.

He also advised people that it is best at this time to refrain from interacting with others since no one knows who the COVID-19 carriers are.

Michael V shows how he is doing self-quarantine at home. In this screengrab of his post in his Youtube channel, he shows the table where his tray of food is laid down. He tells his viewers how he is coping with his self-quarantine, and how hard it is not to see family members because of the virus, but explained that this was necessary. (Screengrab of BitoyStory 29: “Positive”/Courtesy Michael V Bitoy Story Youtube channel)The actor also documented the swab test done on him, and how he is isolating himself inside his studio room in his house. The hardest part, he said, is not seeing his family, not being to embrace or kiss them for days.

“We’ll get through this. We’ve been through worse. Sobrang na-mi-miss ko na ang pamilya ko,” he said after receiving the confirmation of his COVID-19 test results on Saturday, July 18.

(Eagle News Service)