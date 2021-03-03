Abducted Taiwanese national rescued in Parañaque City

(Eagle News) — The police on Tuesday, March 2, rescued an abducted Taiwanese national in Parañaque City.

A Philippine National Police statement said Wu Keng Hao was rescued by members of the PNP’s Anti-Kidnapping Group at Pearl Marina, in Building 28 Floor Unit 24.

The PNP said the rescue operations, which were prompted by a kidnapping report, took place at 9:30 a.m.

They were done in coordination with the establishment’s security personnel.

“During the rescue, the kidnapped victim was alone inside the room and there were no suspects guarding him” PNP Chief Debold Sinas said.

“Rest assured the PNP will investigate the matter and continue manhunt operations against the kidnappers,” he added.