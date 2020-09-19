9 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon

(Eagle News)–Nine volcanic earthquakes were reported at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said steam and sulfur dioxide emissions were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 400 meters was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission, on the other hand, was at an average of 416 tons/day on September 14.

According to PHIVOLCS, a slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since May 2020, and an inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that Kanlaon is at an “abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

Local government units and the public were reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone of the volcano.

Civil aviation authorities were also advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.