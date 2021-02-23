9 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 retained

(Eagle News) — Nine volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was also measured at an average of 587 tons on February 17.

A slight inflation of the lower and middle slopes since June 2020 was also monitored, which “may indicate hydrothermal, tectonic, or deep-seated magmatic processes occurring deep beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano is at “an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

It reminded the public that there should be a ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) “due to the further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.”

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.