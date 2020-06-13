9 Bureau of Immigration officers test negative for COVID-19 in confirmatory tests

(Eagle News)–Nine Bureau of Immigration officers initially suspected of being infected with the COVID-19 virus turned out negative for the same.

In a statement, the bureau said the officers, who were assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, yielded the results in confirmatory RT-PCR swab tests conducted after they tested positive in the rapid antibody tests conducted for bureau NAIA personnel at the airport’s Terminal 3 last June 5.

“We are elated upon learning that, so far, none of our frontliners at the NAIA have been infected by the virus,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said.

Morente said earlier, rapid antibody tests conducted last month for 43 frontliners at the Clark International Airport in Pampanga also yielded negative results.

Port Operations Division (POD) Acting Chief Grifton Medina said immigration personnel were nonetheless reminded to “always observe physical distancing, practice good hygiene, and always wear face masks, gloves, and other protective gear while on duty and especially when processing and interviewing passengers undergoing routine immigration inspection.”

He said that for nearly three months, the different sections and units have been operating under various alternative work schemes so the number of on-duty personnel is limited.