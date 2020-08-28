82 more police personnel test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Eighty-two more police personnel tested positive for COVID-19, the Philippine National Police said.

According to the PNP, as of Thursday night, COVID-19 cases within the organization rose to 3751, from the 3669 reported on Wednesday night.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the total remains at 16.

Three more recoveries were added to the PNP tally, pushing it up to 2629.

The PNP said suspect cases are at 2908, and probable cases at 651.

Policemen are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the PNP said it would continue to man quarantine checkpoints with Metro Manila and nearby areas reverting to a general community quarantine.

Metro Manila’s GCQ is expected to end on Aug. 31.