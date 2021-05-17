82 earthquakes monitored at Taal; alert level 2 still in place

(Eagle News) — Eighty-two earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 2, included 15 low-frequency volcanic earthquakes and 67 volcanic tremor that lasted one to six minutes, and a low-level background tremor that began on April 8.

“Meanwhile, poor ventilation, with a high 40 meters, from fumaroles or gas vents occurred in the main crater,” PHIVOLCS said.

Sulfur dioxide or SO2 eruption was also monitored, at approximately 3,758 tons a day on May 16.

PHIVOLCS said a slow inflammation of the entire Taal due to the volcanic eruption in January 2020, among others, “may indicate ongoing magma disturbance in the lower part of the volcano.”

At alert level 2, PHIVOLCS reminded the public “steam-driven or phreatic eruption, volcanic earthquake, partial ash and dangerous accumulation or volcanic gas eruption can suddenly occur” at the Taal Volcano Island.

It said the ban on the entry into the TVI, the Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ of Taal Volcano, especially in the way of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure should remain in place.

Residence and boating in Lake of Taal should also remain prohibited.

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring the status of Taal Volcano 24/7 and is ready to immediately inform all authorities of any changes,” PHIVOLCS said.