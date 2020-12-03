8 volcanic quakes, steam emission monitored at Taal; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News) — Eight volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, was steam emission.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of steam-laden plumes at the vents of the main crater and at the vents of the Daang Kastila Trail were weak.

It also noted a a slow and slight inflation of the northwestern sector of Taal Caldera.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the Permanent Danger Zone, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.

Local government units were advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

PHIVOLCS said civil aviation authorities should caution pilots against flying close to the volcano.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.