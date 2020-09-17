8 volcanic quakes and steam, sulfur emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Eight volcanic earthquakes were felt at Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said a moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes and sulfur dioxide emission were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the steam rose 200 meters before drifting south-southwest, while the sulfur dioxide emission was observed at an average of 416 tons/day on September 14.

PHIVOLCS said the slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since May 2020, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 may indicate “hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that while on alert level 1, Kanlaon is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.

Local government units and the public were reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) should remain strictly prohibited.

Pilots should also avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.