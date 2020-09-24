8 quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 still raised

(Eagle News)–Eight volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said steam and sulfur dioxide emissions were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 400 meters was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was also measured at an average of 416 tons/day on September 14.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since May 2020, and an inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reiterated that at alert level 1, the volcano is in “an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were also strongly reminded about the van on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities were advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.