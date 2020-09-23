8 quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Eight volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said steam and sulfur dioxide emissions were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 400 meters was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission, on the other hand, was measured at an average of 416 tons per day on September 14.

The slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since May 2020, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano remains “at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

PHIVOLCS reminded local government units and the public of the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone.

Civil aviation authorities were also told to advise pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.