8 quakes monitored in Taal in 24 hours

(Eagle News)–Eight volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the earthquakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, lasted for one to two minutes and included a low background tremor.

Sulfur dioxide emissions were pegged at 4149 tons on July 9.

A steam plume that went up for 1200 meters was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS recommended for the ban on the entry into Taal Volcano Island and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel to remain in effect.

It also added aircraft should avoid flying near the crater.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level over the volcano from 2 following a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.

This was later followed by several other small phreatomagmatic eruptions