750 MRT-3 personnel to receive free pneumonia vaccine shots

(Eagle News) –The Metro Rail Transit has begun vaccinating its personnel for pneumonia as the MRT-3 finds ways to protect its frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the MRT-3, 750 personnel are expected to benefit from the program launched by the Office of the General Manager in coordination with the Department of Health.

“Malaki ang gampanin ng ating mga MRT-3 personnel sa araw-araw na pagtitiyak ng operasyon ng linya kaya mahalagang maproteksyunan natin sila,” MRT-3 General Manager Eymard Eje said.

Pneumonia is a serious complication of COVID-19.

A person with pneumonia can have his or her lungs filled with fluid and inflamed, leading to breathing difficulties.

Employees of the MRT-3 were among the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In June, around 100 MRT-3 employees received their first doses of the vaccine.