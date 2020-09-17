7 volcanic quakes, weak steaming monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News)–Seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said weak steaming was also observed from the fissure vents along the Daang Kastila trail of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the steam rose five meters before drifting southwest.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas” can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.

It reiterated its recommendation that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure, remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were also advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake.

PHIVOLCS cautioned the public against possible ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” it said.