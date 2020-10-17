7 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 still in place

(Eagle News)–Seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

The emission of white steam-laden plumes that rose 200 meters was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission, on the other hand, was measured at an average of 656 tons on October 13, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said a slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since June, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

It reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano “is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were strongly reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ).

Civil aviation authorities were also advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit as “ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft.”

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.