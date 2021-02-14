7 volcanic quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon after PHIVOLCS warns of volcano’s “restive state”

(Eagle News) — Seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

In an advisory hours after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the volcano was in a restive state, PHIVOLCS said also monitored at Kanlaon were steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.

PHIVOLCS said steam emission was moderate, while sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was measured at an average of 1130 tons on February 13.

It said a slight inflation of the lower and middle slopes since June 2020 “may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring deep beneath the edifice.”

The local government units and the public were strongly reminded about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) due to the “further possibilities of sudden and hazardous steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.”

“Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ejecta from any sudden phreatic eruption can be hazardous to aircraft,” PHIVOLCS said.

In issuing the advisory about Kanlaon’s “restive state” on Saturday night, PHIVOLCS noted an increase in seismic activity–28 volcanic earthquakes from Feb. 11 to 13) and sulfur dioxide gas flux, at 1,130 tons per day as of Feb. 13.

PHIVOLCS had said with the volcano in that state, there were “increased possibilities of phreatic or steam-driven explosions occurring at the summit crate.”