7 quakes, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions monitored at Kanlaon; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Seven volcanic earthquakes were reported at Kanlaon in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said steam and sulfur dioxide emissions were also monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the emission of white steam-laden plumes was moderate.

Sulfur dioxide emission was measured at an average of 1,236 tons/day on October 1.

According to PHIVOLCS, a slight inflation of the lower and mid slopes since June 2020, and inflation on the lower to mid slopes that began on June 21″may indicate hydrothermal or magmatic processes occurring beneath the edifice.”

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, the volcano “is at an abnormal condition and has entered a period of unrest.”

The local government units and the public were strongly reminded that entry into the 4-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) is strictly prohibited.

Civil aviation authorities were also advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano’s summit.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Kanlaon Volcano’s activity and any new development will be relayed to all concerned,” PHIVOLCS said.