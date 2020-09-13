7 quakes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News)–Seven volcanic earthquakes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said very weak steaming was also observed from fissure vents along the Daang Kastila Trail of the volcano, which remains on alert level 1.

PHIVOLCS said the steam rose 5 meters before drifting northeast.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas” can occur and threaten areas within the Taal volcano island (TVI).

It also strongly recommended that entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure remain strictly prohibited.

Local government units were advised to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

People were also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, possible ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

Civil aviation authorities were advised to caution pilots against flying close to the volcano as “airborne ash and ballistic fragments from sudden explosions and wind-remobilized ash” may pose hazards to aircraft.

“PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.