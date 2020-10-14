7 more barangays in Ilagan, Isabela placed under localized lockdown

(Eagle News) — Six more barangays in Ilagan City, Isabela were placed under localized lockdown because of the increase in new COVID-19 cases in these areas, as the whole city remains under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MGCQ)

Included in the lockdown are barangays Bagumbayan, Alinguigan 2nd, Sindon Bayabo, Mangcuram, and Bigao. The lockdown will be in effect from 8 p.m. of Oct. 11 until 8 p.m. of Oct. 16.

The order for these barangays to be be placed under total lockdown was contained in Executive Order no. 68 issued by Ilagan City mayor Josemarie Diaz.

Barangays Sindon Maride and Aggasian were also placed under localized lockdown starting Oct. 12 until Oct. 19, based on E.O no, 69, issued by the mayor.

Diaz explained that the new COVID-19 cases were discovered following the contact-tracing done on those who had earlier tested positive for the virus, including 10 teachers.

The mayor said that he is expecting a reversal in the trend, since the cycle of transmission will be broken for 10 days, and since those infected will be isolated.

“Magkakaroon naman ng treatment yung mga may signs and symptoms,” Diaz said.

Ilagan City currently has 264 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 103 of whom had already recovered.

(with a report by Erwin Temperante, Eagle News Service correspondent in Isabela)