69 tremor episodes monitored at Taal in 24 hours; alert level 1 stays

(Eagle News) — Sixty-nine tremor episodes were monitored at Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the episodes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, lasted for one to five minutes.

PHIVOLCS said weak steam emission was also monitored, while temperature highs of 77.1°C and a pH of 1.59 were last measured from the main crater lake on February 12.

While a slight deflation around the main crater was monitored since October 2020, “overall, very slow and steady inflation of the Taal region has been recorded by continuous GPS data after the eruption,” PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that at alert level 1, “sudden steam-driven or phreatic explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas can occur and threaten areas within the Taal Volcano Island.”

It reiterated the ban on the entry into TVI, Taal’s Permanent Danger Zone or PDZ, especially the vicinities of the main crater and the Daang Kastila fissure.

PHIVOLCS also advised local government units to “continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.”

“(Department of Science and Technology)-PHIVOLCS is closely monitoring Taal Volcano’s activity and any new significant development will be immediately communicated to all stakeholders,” PHIVOLCS said.