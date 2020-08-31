64 additional COVID-19 cases reported among police personnel

(Eagle News)–Sixty-four additional COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel in one day.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional cases, the total COVID-19 cases within the PNP rises to 4068 as of Sunday night.

No additional deaths have been reported, which means the tally remains at 16.

Fifty-four new recoveries have been reported, bringing the total to 2806.

Suspect cases are at 2960, while probable cases are at 718.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP had said it would continue to man quarantine checkpoints as Metro Manila reverted to a general community quarantine

The checkpoints, the PNP had said, were to ensure that all safety and health protocols are being followed by the public.